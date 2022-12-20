Russia sees no obstacles to reinstatement of Iranian nuke deal

20 Dec. 13:00

There are no insurmountable problems on the way to restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Iran, but attempts to put pressure on Tehran may cross out all prospects, Russia’s envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said, speaking at the organization’s Security Council meeting.

"The work on restoring the JCPOA is already at a mature stage, it is important not to lose the progress achieved. We see no insurmountable problems on the way to reinstate the JCPOA," he said, "However, now we are at a very important, fragile and responsible stage. Attempts to put pressure on Iran, the constant unmotivated spinning of the spiral of tensions around the JCPOA, the far-fetched outbursts, the only goal of which is to provoke other participants, can completely destroy the prospects of restoring the deal".

"Such a line exists, and if it prevails, it is a sad retreat from the high standards of diplomacy, which made it possible to negotiate the JCPOA at the time," the Russian envoy said, "We urge the sides to show strategic restraint, pragmatic attitude and determination to find a compromise. We are confident that in this case a solution which will satisfy everyone will be found".