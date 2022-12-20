Tehran and Brussels back to nuclear deal?

20 Dec. 15:00

Iran's foreign minister and top nuclear negotiator met with the European Union foreign policy chief and the EU official coordinating nuclear talks with Iran in Jordan on Tuesday, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora ahead of a regional conference being hosted by Jordan.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. "Necessary meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Jordan amidst deteriorating Iran-EU relations," Borrell tweeted ahead of a regional conference being hosted by Jordan. "Stressed need to immediately stop military support to Russia and internal repression in Iran. Agreed we must keep communication open and restore JCPOA on basis of Vienna negotiations."