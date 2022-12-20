Peaceful rally on Azerbaijani Lachin road continues despite worsening weather (PHOTO)

20 Dec. 14:40

The peaceful rally of representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan, held near Shusha close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, continues despite worsening weather, Trend reports.

Participants of the rally chant the slogans "Put an end to eco-terror" and "Put an end to environmental crimes!"

The rally is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources.