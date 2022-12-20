Saakashvili’s arrival to Georgia described as “special operation”

20 Dec. 16:30

Executive Secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream party Mamuka Mdinaradze on Tuesday said the 2021 arrival of former President Mikheil Saakashvili from Ukraine to Georgia had been a “special operation” to involve the country in the military conflict.

Mdinaradze alleged the “authors of the special operation” had ensured “even the President of Ukraine” had now made a statement “in favour of the executor of the operation”.

Sending Saakashvili to Georgia was a special operation. Today, the authors of the special operation even secured a statement from the President of Ukraine in favour of the object of the special operation, its executor. This is a simple assessment”, the GD official said.

“The statement of a number of high-ranking Ukrainian officials that there are no people of war in the Georgian Government and that Mikheil Saakashvili would have can be considered in agreement with this statement”, he alleged.