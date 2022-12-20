РУС ENG

Saakashvili’s arrival to Georgia described as “special operation”

Executive Secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream party Mamuka Mdinaradze on Tuesday said the 2021 arrival of former President Mikheil Saakashvili from Ukraine to Georgia had been a “special operation” to involve the country in the military conflict.

Mdinaradze alleged the “authors of the special operation” had ensured “even the President of Ukraine” had now made a statement “in favour of the executor of the operation”.

Sending Saakashvili to Georgia was a special operation. Today, the authors of the special operation even secured a statement from the President of Ukraine in favour of the object of the special operation, its executor. This is a simple assessment”, the GD official said.

“The statement of a number of high-ranking Ukrainian officials that there are no people of war in the Georgian Government and that Mikheil Saakashvili would have can be considered in agreement with this statement”, he alleged.

