First Central Asian Media Forum started in Astana

20 Dec. 16:55

Astana hosts the first Central Asian Media Forum, which is attended by over 100 speakers.

It is noted that Pulitzer Prize winners, politicians, journalists, heads of international organizations and authoritative media experts take part in this event.

For two days, the forum will discuss topical issues of media development.

According to Kazinform, it is planned to discuss the topics of measuring regional identity, the development of new media, artificial intelligence technologies in the industry, the future of creative industries in Central Asia, regional and global cooperation opportunities to ensure information security, fake news in the post-truth era, media literacy issues and the role of women in the media.