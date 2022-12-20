Putin says Argentina worthy World Cup winners

20 Dec. 17:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed that he was among the millions around the world who watched the dramatic conclusion to Sunday’s World Cup final, where Argentina overcame France in a penalty shootout.

“As for the match, I watched it from the moment when the score was already 2-2,” Putin said. “I watched extra time. Then, of course, I couldn’t resist calling the president [of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez] to congratulate him.”

Putin said Argentina is a true “football country” in every sense, adding that the population “love their players, including the leaders. I think they deserved this victory.”