Regional vascular center opened in Kuban

20 Dec. 17:25

The first operation was performed in the new regional vascular center on the basis of the Labinsk Central District Hospital, the press service of the Kuban administration circulated such a message.

According to the Minister of Health of the Krasnodar Territory, Yevgeny Filippov, it was created as part of the national project "Healthcare".

"Now patients will be able to count on the highest level of specialized cardiological care in the shortest possible time", the ministry explained.

The center is equipped with an angiographic complex and other modern equipment.