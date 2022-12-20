Department of State: US aims to maintain diplomatic channels with Russia

20 Dec. 18:15

The US is interested in maintaining diplomatic channels with Russia. This was stated by the head of the press service of the Department of State, Ned Price.

"We want diplomatic channels between the US and Russia to continue to exist", he said in an interview with RTVI.

Price emphasized that it was especially important to maintain the ability to communicate with each other and send messages back and forth in times of high tension.

At the same time, the representative of the Department of State focused on the fact that the USA does not intend to negotiate with Russia on Ukraine, TASS reports.