Russia increases LNG supplies to China by 39%

20 Dec. 19:59

In January-November deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia to China soared year on year by 39% (up to 5.82 million tons), the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China said.

According to the presented statistics, in value terms, liquefied natural gas imports from Russia increased by 150%, exceeding $6,1 billion. In terms of the physical volume of LNG purchased by China, Russia is in 4th place.

Australia was the leading supplier of liquefied gas to China in January-November (19,9 million tons for $14,3 billion), then goes Qatar (13,9 million tons for $10,08 billion), Malaysia took the third place (6,7 million tons for $6,3 billion).