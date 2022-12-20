US does not believe in progress on JCPOA anytime soon

20 Dec. 20:25

Progress on the restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program should not be expected in the foreseeable future. This was announced by the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, on December 20.

"At the moment, we are not focusing on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and this is not on our agenda. We simply do not imagine the conclusion of an agreement ever in the near future", TASS quoted him.

Let us remind you that in November 2022, US President Joe Biden said at a meeting with voters that the nuclear deal with Iran is actually "dead". "It's dead, but we won't announce it. It's a long story", the head of the White House said at the time.