Saudi Arabia assured that OPEC + makes decisions out of politics

20 Dec. 21:35

OPEC+ countries make decisions out of politics and focus only on fundamental factors. This statement was made by the Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud

"In OPEC+ we leave politics out of the decision-making process, out of our estimates and forecasts. We focus only on fundamental market factors", he said in an interview with the Saudi Press Agency.

The Minister stressed that this allowed for a more objective and clearer assessment of the situation, which increases the organization's credibility.