20 Dec. 22:15

On December 21, in Georgia, several trains will temporarily stop running at once, the Georgian Railways press service reports.

According to the organization, technical work will be carried out on the Samtredia-Sajavaho railway section on this day.

Train traffic is suspended from Tbilisi to Batumi and Ozurgeti in both directions, as well as from Kutaisi to Batumi and in the opposite direction.

It is noted that the movement of trains will be restored on December 22.