Euro exchange rate up above 75 rubles on Moscow Exchange

21 Dec. 9:40

The euro exchange rate rose above 75 rubles during foreign currency trading on Moscow Exchange on Wednesday for the first time since April 29, 2022, while the yuan exchange rate surpassed 10 rubles first since May 30, according to trading data.

As of 8:39 am Moscow time, the euro was up by 2.18% at 75.02 rubles. As of 8:24 am the yuan was up by 1.12% at 10.001 rubles.

As of 8:53 am Moscow time, the euro was up by 1.89% at 74.81 rubles, while the yuan was up by 1.67% at 10.057 rubles. Meanwhile the dollar exchange rate was up by 2.14% at 70.39 rubles.