Türkiye to start mass producing domestic air defense systems

21 Dec. 10:40

Türkiye will start mass producing three domestically designed and produced air defense systems, the country's Communications Directorate announced on Tuesday.

"To strengthen our country's air defense, decisions have been made for the new mass production of the SIPER, HISAR, and SUNGUR systems," the directorate said in a statement after a meeting of the Defense Industry Executive Committee in the capital Ankara.

Decisions on at least 25 different projects concerning the country's defenses were made at the meeting, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex.

The Siper project is led by Türkiye's defense giants Aselsan and Roketsan, as well as the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK).

Besides SIPER, Türkiye has also developed the Korkut, Sungur, and Hisar air defense systems.