Biden: Iran nuclear deal 'dead'

21 Dec. 11:00

U.S. President Joe Biden said last month that the multi-state deal with Iran to limit its nuclear program was "dead," but he would not announce that publicly, according to a video that surfaced Tuesday.

The video, which was apparently taken on November 3 during Biden's visit to California, shows him being asked by a woman to announce that the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is no longer in effect.

"President Biden, could you please announce that the JCPOA is dead," the woman asks as Biden passes by shaking hands.

"No," Biden replies. "Why not?" the woman retorts. "It is dead, but we are not going to announce it," the US leader said. "Long story," he adds.