Millions greet World Cup champions in Argentina victory parade

21 Dec. 11:20

The Argentina national soccer team arrived back home on Tuesday to enormous crowds in a World Cup parade. Following their 2022 World Cup win on Sunday.

Lionel Messi and company made it to the Buenos Aires airport just after two in the morning. The team was greeted by thousands of people just waiting to catch a glimpse of the squad with the trophy.

However, the celebrations were only bigger from there. Argentina’s government declared a holiday for Tuesday as the team scheduled for a parade through the capital city.

The planned trip through the city at midday was interrupted with at least 4 million people in the streets.