Macron reveals when he plans to speak to Putin

21 Dec. 12:00

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed plans to have a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but stressed that he would like to speak to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi first.

"I have not spoken to him [Putin] for weeks. I informed the public about my latest discussion. And I will speak with him again, after I have a chance to hold talks with the IAEA chief and President Zelensky," Macron said in an interview to LCI and TF1 television channels.