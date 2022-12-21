Russia permitted to export alfalfa to China

21 Dec. 12:20

Russia has been permitted to export alfalfa to China. According to Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor), a veterinary certificate for the export of alfalfa from Russia has been agreed with China's General Administration of Customs.

Enterprises growing this crop and interested in shipping it to the Chinese market must undergo an inspection for compliance with China's requirements and must be added to the register of exporters in the Cerberus system.

As reported, a protocol on sanitary and phytosanitary requirements for alfalfa exported from Russia to China was signed between Rosselkhoznadzor and the General Administration of Customs of China in February 2022.