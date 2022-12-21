Kazakhstan aims for strategic partnership with UK

21 Dec. 12:40

Kazakhstan and the UK plan to sign a new strategic partnership and cooperation agreement in 2023, according to the joint statement by the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, James Cleverly, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

"The ministers confirmed their intention to further enhance the close bilateral relationship, through strengthening cooperation in the political, trade and economic spheres, including by signing a new Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the UK in 2023, holding the ninth annual session of the Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation in London in February 2023, promoting inter-parliamentary cooperation in different fora, and in particular the planned visit of British parliamentarians to Kazakhstan in 2023," the statement reads.