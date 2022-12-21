Taliban bans women from attending universities in Afghanistan

21 Dec. 13:00

The Taliban authorities (banned in Russia) on Tuesday banned women and girls from attending universities and from getting higher education in Afghanistan, according to the letter released by the Taliban's Ministry of Higher Education.

Tuesday's order, which is effectively immediately, completed all the restrictions the Taliban imposed on Afghan woman's life in the 1990s, taking Afghanistan and Afghan women nearly three decades back.

"Based on cabinet decision…education for women is suspended until further notice," reads the statement tweeted by ministry spokesman Hafiz Hashimi. "The decision should be implemented immediately."