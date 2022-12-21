Iranian and Saudi FMs spoke at Jordan conference

21 Dec. 13:40

Iran's foreign minister said on Wednesday he spoke with his Saudi counterpart on the sidelines of a conference in Jordan the previous day.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a Tweet in Arabic, listed his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud as one of several foreign ministers with whom he had the chance to hold "friendly talks" on the sidelines of the Jordan conference.

"My Saudi counterpart assured me of his country's willingness to continue the dialogue with Iran," Amirabdollahian tweeted.