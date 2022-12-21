Armenia officially condemns Russia's statement

21 Dec. 15:20

Speaker of Armenia's Parliament Alen Simonyan described Russia’s statement in the UN Security Council meeting as “negative” and said that an ally could have made a more targeted call.

He said that more targeted calls were made by countries who don’t have close relations with Armenia. “This was done by countries who don’t have close relations with Armenia. I think Russia is either unable or unwilling, or simultaneously unable and unwilling,” Simonyan told reporters when asked to evaluate Russia’s speech at the UNSC session on Lachin Corridor.

Simonyan noted however that he expected Russia to react in that way. “I am not surprised. These latest incidents and actions showed that it is possible to expect such a reaction, such an assessment from Moscow,” Simonyan added.

The speaker said that perhaps that kind of a reaction is due to the fact that it is the area of responsibility of the peacekeepers and in this way they are trying to reduce their responsibility.