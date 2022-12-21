Russia and China ink deal on joint work on lunar station

21 Dec. 15:40

Russia and China recently signed an agreement on an international scientific lunar station, Roscosmos Head Yury Borisov said on Wednesday.

"After a detailed analysis of the landing area by automatic probes, soil sampling and researches into the presence of water, we will switch over to the next phase: possibly and most likely in close contact with our Chinese partners this will involve building a future lunar base. Literally quite recently, we signed an agreement with the Chinese side on joint work in this field," the Roscosmos chief said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.