Russia and China ink deal on joint work on lunar station

Russia and China recently signed an agreement on an international scientific lunar station, Roscosmos Head Yury Borisov said on Wednesday.

"After a detailed analysis of the landing area by automatic probes, soil sampling and researches into the presence of water, we will switch over to the next phase: possibly and most likely in close contact with our Chinese partners this will involve building a future lunar base. Literally quite recently, we signed an agreement with the Chinese side on joint work in this field," the Roscosmos chief said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

