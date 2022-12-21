Iran exported nanotech products to 48 countries last year

21 Dec. 16:00

Iranian nanotechnology manufacturing companies have exported their products to 48 countries during the past Iranian year 1400 (March 21, 2021- March 20, 2022), according to Mehr.

Turkey and Iraq are the most important importers of Iran-made nanotechnological products. Iranian knowledge-based companies have recorded more than $10 million in exports to these two countries.

Other customers of Iran-made nanotechnological products include Russia, India, Kazakhstan, the US, the United Kingdom, Mongolia, Pakistan, etc.

According to the reports, Iranian nanotechnology companies exported $62 million worth of products in 1400. The export of these products grew by 53% in 1400 compared to the previous year.