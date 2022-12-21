РУС ENG

Iran exported nanotech products to 48 countries last year

Iran exported nanotech products to 48 countries last year

Iranian nanotechnology manufacturing companies have exported their products to 48 countries during the past Iranian year 1400 (March 21, 2021- March 20, 2022), according to Mehr.

Turkey and Iraq are the most important importers of Iran-made nanotechnological products. Iranian knowledge-based companies have recorded more than $10 million in exports to these two countries.

Other customers of Iran-made nanotechnological products include Russia, India, Kazakhstan, the US, the United Kingdom, Mongolia, Pakistan, etc.

According to the reports, Iranian nanotechnology companies exported $62 million worth of products in 1400. The export of these products grew by 53% in 1400 compared to the previous year.

55 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos