Saudi Arabia sends blue ammonia to South Korea

21 Dec. 16:30

Saudi Arabia’s state-owned energy company announced Tuesday a major blue ammonia shipment to South Korea, Al-Monitor reported.

Aramco and the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) said they shipped 25,000 metric tons of blue ammonia to South Korea’s Lotte Fine Chemicals. The shipment left Jubail Saudi Arabia back in November, SABIC said in a press release.

Saudi Arabia is not new to blue ammonia. In 2020, Aramco sent blue ammonia to Japan.

Other Gulf countries are also exploring blue ammonia. In August, the state-owned QatarEnergy announced it would build a major blue ammonia production facility. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company also shipped blue ammonia to Japan in June.