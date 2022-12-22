Georgian PM starts official visit to Saudi Arabia

22 Dec. 9:40

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Wednesday started his official visit to Saudi Arabia, with the country’s officials welcoming the Georgian delegation at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.

The Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Economy Minister, Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim, the Georgian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Vakhtang Jaoshvili and his Saudi counterpart, Salman bin Abdulrahman bin Ishaq Al Al-Sheikh met Garibashvili at the airport, the Georgian Government Administration said.

The Georgian delegation includes the Vice Prime Minister and Economy Minister, Levan Davitashvili, the Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and Revaz Javelidze, the head of the government administration. Garibashvili is set to hold a series of bilateral and “high-level” meetings in Saudi Arabia.