Switzerland expands Russia's sanctions lists

22 Dec. 10:40

Switzerland, following the EU, introduced new sanctions against Russia, 141 individuals and 49 legal entities were blacklisted, the Swiss government said in a statement.

"Switzerland, making changes to the sanctions lists on December 21, thereby joined the EU measures," the press release says.

"Switzerland is making changes to the sanctions regime as part of the measures taken by the EU in connection with the supply of Iranian drones to Russia and the continuing alarming situation in Ukraine," the document says.

Sanctions come into force at 18:00 local time.