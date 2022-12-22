Erdogan: Turkey to eliminate dependence on foreign energy resources

22 Dec. 11:20

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara intends to completely eliminate dependence on foreign energy resources.

"We have more than tripled our installed capacities in the energy sector, brought installed capacities for the use of domestic and renewable energy sources to 65%, and brought natural gas to 81 provinces. In the coming period, we will work until we completely eliminate our dependence on foreign energy resources," he said during a speech to parliament in Ankara.

According to Erdogan, this goal will be achieved through the development of a new gas field in the Black Sea, as well as the launch of the first Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which is being built by the Russian state corporation Rosatom.