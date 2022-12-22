Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to establish Turkic Auto Industry conglomerate

22 Dec. 11:40

Uzbekistan, in cooperation with Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, are looking to establish a "Turkic Auto Industry conglomerate" said a report in the Uzbek media.

The conglomerate idea involves establishment of cooperation between Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors, Azerbaijan's Azermash vehicle production plant, and Saryarka AvtoProm LLP, the largest automobile manufacturing enterprise in Kazakhstan.

The mentioned companies have been assembling Chevrolet cars from parts supplied by Uzbekistan, for several years now.

The idea to establish a conglomerate is based on strong ties in machine-building of the three countries. For example, back in June 2022 a Memorandum on localization of car production in Azerbaijan between Azermash OJSC and UzAvtoSanoat JSC’ was signed by Chairman of Board at Azermash Emin Akhundov and Deputy Chairman of UzAvtoSanoat Sardor Tadjiyev.