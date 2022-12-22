Ilham Aliyev expresses concern over double standards in the world

22 Dec. 12:20

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said following the one-on-one meeting with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic that he is concerned about the manifestations of double standards observed in the world.

“We advocate international law and are convinced that the relations between countries can be regulated only on the basis of norms and principles of international law. Of course, we are very concerned about the manifestations of double standards observed in the world in this field. Norms and principles of international law should serve as a basis for all countries,” the head of state noted.

“Serbia and Azerbaijan are strategic partners. Several documents on strategic partnership have been signed between our countries. We have always supported and continue to support each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and this policy will remain unchanged,” Ilham Aliyev stressed.