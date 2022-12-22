Vucic: Serbia sincerely happy about Azerbaijan's progress

22 Dec. 13:00

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic posted a publication following his visit to Azerbaijan on his social media page, in which he thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Thanks to Ilham Aliyev for hospitality and to the people of Azerbaijan for sincere friendship with Serbia. Every time I come to Baku, I see huge and incredible progress, which is an indicator of the strength of the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. We, as sincere friends of Azerbaijan, are happy about this," the Serbian President wrote.