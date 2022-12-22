Russian air carrier gets permission to operate flights to Azerbaijan

22 Dec. 14:20

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) issued a permit to Red Wings Airlines to operate flights to Azerbaijan, according to the Russian media.

Following the agency's decision, the Red Wings Airlines got an approval to conduct the flight to Baku from Russian Orenburg Oblast with scheduled frequency of five times a week.

Meantime, the Federal Air Transport Agency notes that the decision to issue permits is not a basis or a decision to resume flights on international routes mentioned in the decree.

The air carrier will be able to use the permit to fly when resuming flights.