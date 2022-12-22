Sanctions against Russia hit the ceiling

22 Dec. 14:40

European Commissioner for Environment Virginijus Sinkevičius said that the anti-Russian sanctions have reached their "ceiling".

"I said it long ago that the sanctions have reached their ceiling, and no innovations are possible in these sanctions," Interfax cited the European Commissioner as saying.

As the official noted, one of the key steps was Europe's refusal from Russian gas.

"I think the biggest step has been taken in terms of energy - getting just under 9% of the 40% of the gas mix in the EU to Russia. I think these are the biggest steps that will only add to the pressure," he said.