Kremlin rebuffs Pashinyan’s Russian peacekeepers claim

22 Dec. 15:00

Russian peacekeepers are acting in strict compliance with previous agreements and have been doing everything they can to ensure order where they are deployed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured reporters on Thursday.

Commenting on a remark by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who alleged that the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh had not been meeting their responsibilities, Peskov said, "Russian peacekeepers are doing everything possible to ensure order and peace in the areas where they were deployed and they have been acting exclusively in accordance with the spirit and the letter of the documents signed between the sides."

"We will certainly continue to discuss this with our Armenian colleagues and allies," he pledged.