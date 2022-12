22 Dec. 16:00

Turkey’s minimum wage will go up 55% in 2023. The monthly net minimum salary will be 8,500 liras ($455), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday in Ankara in a televised speech.

The latest hike is an attempt to cushion households from inflation that the central bank predicts will exceed 22% next year after ending 2022 at just over 65%.