Jeyhun Bayramov: Armenia should not create impression of worsening humanitarian situation

It is unacceptable that the Armenian side and people who call themselves "representatives" of the Armenian population of Azerbaijan hinder the use of the Lachin road by the population, despite the creation of all conditions for its use for humanitarian purposes, thus artificially creating the impression of an alleged deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

This was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The diplomat explained that Baku guaranteed the safety of the movement of citizens, transport and goods along the Lachin road in accordance with its obligations. The road is open. The videos show that vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Armenian ambulances, peacekeepers and other vehicles move along it.