Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to launch joint ventures

22 Dec. 18:35

The heads of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, were provided with detailed information on the implementation of joint projects between the two countries, Akorda reports.

Kazakhstan will launch projects for the production of household appliances in the Karaganda region, infusion solutions in Shymkent and Chevrolet cars in Kostanay. Uzbekistan provides for the implementation of projects for the production of mineral fertilizers in the Navoi region, the construction of a logistics center in the Tashkent region and housing and commercial infrastructure in Tashkent, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

The leaders of the two countries also took part in the launch ceremony of joint facilities construction: the Presidents wished the successful implementation of these projects. Then they launched their construction.