22 Dec. 20:45

According to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's statement, the countries of the Group of Seven (G7) plan to increase economic pressure on the Russian Federation and those who are trying to circumvent anti-Russian sanctions.

"The G7 countries remain committed to [taking] unprecedented coordinated sanctions measures [against Russia]... ", it was said in a statement released after the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers, which took place on Thursday via videoconference.