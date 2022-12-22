Putin revokes Russian citizenship of Vardanyan

22 Dec. 21:35

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved an application of businessman Ruben Vardanyan to renounce from the citizenship of the Russian Federation. The corresponding document was published on the official portal of legal information on Thursday.

"To approve the application for renunciation of the Russian Federation's citizenship by the following persons: Vardanyan Ruben Karlenovich, born on May 25, 1968 in Armenia <…>", the presidential decree says.

Let us remind you that back in September, Vardanyan announced his intention to renounce Russian citizenship. Now he plays the role of "state minister" of the fake regime created by Armenia in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.