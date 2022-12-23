Qantas Airways plane makes emergency landing in Baku

23 Dec. 10:00

The plane of the Australian airline Qantas Airways, which operated a Singapore-London flight, made an emergency landing in Baku due to smoke in the cargo hold, the press service of Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport reports.

"In connection with the incident at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, an alarm was declared in the morning. Airbus A380 requested an emergency landing due to smoke in the cargo hold", TASS writes.

It is specified that the plane landed at 7:08 Baku time (6:08 Moscow time). No one was injured as a result of the incident. There were 356 passengers on board.

All emergency services were put on standby at the airport. The aircraft is currently being inspected.