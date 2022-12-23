Putin and Modi plan to meet in 2023

23 Dec. 10:50

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held in 2023. This was announced by the Indian Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor.

He stressed that the leaders of the two countries were in constant contact.

"They met on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand in September, last Friday they talked on the phone. And the communication will continue", RIA Novosti quotes Kapoor.

At the same time, the diplomat did not specify on which platform the politicians would meet. "It doesn't matter what this meeting's format will be. They will meet in any case. India will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the G20. The meeting will definitely take place", he said.

The ambassador also noted that India expected contacts between the parties in the near future. However, agreements on this issue have not been reached yet.