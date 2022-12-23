Iran intends to develop cooperation with Luxembourg

23 Dec. 11:30

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held talks with Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn.

The Head of Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Tehran had no restrictions on the development of cooperation with Luxembourg.

Referring to the meeting between the two sides on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, Abdollahian emphasized the importance of continuing these contacts.

The parties also discussed issues of mutual interest, IRNA reports. The foreign ministers stressed the importance of the development of Iran-Luxembourg bilateral relations.