Baku responds to anti-Azerbaijani campaign in Council of Europe

23 Dec. 12:40

The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović's statement on the current situation around the Lachin road is not only biased, but also does not reflect the realities that have developed on the territory, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The department said that the commissioner resorted to a policy of double standards and a selective approach to the issue.

"Mijatović's statement on the rights of Armenian residents living in Karabakh also speaks of Mijatović's bias because it has been made against the background of her disregard for the deplorable humanitarian situation and violation of the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis during the past conflict, as well as her disregard for massive violations of humanitarian law against Azerbaijan after the 2020 war", the statement said.

The ministry noted that the CoE Commissioner turns a blind eye to the war crimes of Yerevan, violations of international humanitarian law during the Second Karabakh War, the facts of attacks on civilians in cities far outside the conflict zone, mine threats after the conflict, which killed 276 Azerbaijanis , the obstacles to the return of internally displaced persons to their homes.

"At the same time, it is not clear why Mijatović demonstrates a biased position on the issue of peaceful protests on the Lachin road with a demand to stop the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources, the transportation of these resources from Azerbaijan to Armenia and the misuse of the Lachin road, which is intended only for humanitarian purposes", the text emphasizes.

The Foreign Ministry reminded the commissioner of the absence of the concept of "the population of Nagorno-Karabakh", which she mentioned in her statement. It is also said that the Azerbaijani population of Karabakh was expelled as a result of the infamous policy of Yerevan, and the Armenians living today in the zone of temporary residence of Russian peacekeepers do not represent all segments of the population.

"Mijatović's statements about the alleged closure of the Lachin road and a "humanitarian catastrophe" in the region are also baseless. There are no obstacles related to the supply of goods or the provision of necessary medical services to local residents", the press service added.

In conclusion, the Foreign Ministry said that the words of the Commissioner of the Council of Europe do not contribute to peace in the region. The Ministry also called on her "to be objective, as required by her mandate, and to refrain from actions or statements that could damage the reputation of the Council of Europe."