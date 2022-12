23 Dec. 13:25

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak said that a decision on the creation of a gas hub in Türkiye is planned to be made next year.

"Now Gazprom is actively working with Turkish colleagues (on the issue of a gas hub in Türkiye - ed.), with our other possible project participants from other countries ... I think that ... decisions will be made in 2023", Novak said in an interview on the Russia 24 TV channel.