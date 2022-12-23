UEFA opposes possible transfer of RFU to Asian Confederation

23 Dec. 13:50

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) opposes the possible move of the Russian Football Union (RFU) to the Asian Football Confederation. This was reported by a source familiar with the situation.

According to him, despite the current situation, UEFA does not want to lose Russia's membership in its organization.

"UEFA is in favor of the following variant: Russian football will begin to be integrated into European football again after the geopolitical situation's tension reduction", the source quoted Championship.com.

Let us remind you that at the end of February this year, the International Football Federation (FIFA) and UEFA suspended Russian teams and national teams from participating in international tournaments of the 2022/2023 season.