Azerbaijan ranks among safest countries in world for tourists

23 Dec. 14:10

International SOS, a health and security risk services company, has made a rating forecast for the countries' safety for tourists for 2023.

According to the rating, the leaders in security are: Switzerland, Slovenia, Finland, Norway, Denmark. The authors of the rating also included the countries of Europe, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the USA, Oman, Thailand and others in the list of safe countries.

These countries have a very low level of violent crime. There is no political pressure, civil unrest, religious or racial aggression against foreigners, and the security and emergency services, and the transport sector are working efficiently.

According to the rating, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Syria, Mali, Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia are the most unsafe countries for tourists.