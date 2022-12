23 Dec. 14:35

The French organized a petition demanding a replay of the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar between France and Argentina, in which the French lost in a penalty shoot-out, Championat writes .

The petition was created on the French site MesOpinions, the authors of which believe that the match refereeing was "corrupt". The petittion is planned to be sent to FIFA for consideration.

It should be added that over 196,000 people have signed the petition for the final's replay.