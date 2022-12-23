China eases quarantine rules for tourists

23 Dec. 15:25

In January 2023, China intends to lift coronavirus restrictions for foreign tourists, Bloomberg writes.

According to the agency, the Chinese leadership is going to introduce the so-called "0+3" method in the country. Travelers coming from overseas will not be required to go to a quarantine hotel or isolation facility. This requirement will be replaced by a three-day health monitoring.

Officials are currently developing specific monitoring technology. The exact date of the transition to a new foreign tourists entry regime will be known later.

Let us remind you that now, after arriving in China, travelers need to spend eight days in a special quarantine hotel.