China eases quarantine rules for tourists

In January 2023, China intends to lift coronavirus restrictions for foreign tourists, Bloomberg writes.

According to the agency, the Chinese leadership is going to introduce the so-called "0+3" method in the country. Travelers coming from overseas will not be required to go to a quarantine hotel or isolation facility. This requirement will be replaced by a three-day health monitoring.

Officials are currently developing specific monitoring technology. The exact date of the transition to a new foreign tourists entry regime will be known later.

Let us remind you that now, after arriving in China, travelers need to spend eight days in a special quarantine hotel.

