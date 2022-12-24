Uzbekistan makes strides towards greener future through solar energy

24 Dec. 11:00

Uzbekistan has set an ambitious goal - to generate 30% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030. Harnessing the sun’s energy is one factor in making this plan a reality, Euronews reported.

Uzbekistan has an average of 330 sunny days a year and the potential for solar energy is huge. Today, large-scale solar projects are attracting international private investors to the country.

For instance, French company Total Eren developed one of the first solar station plants in Uzbekistan. Launched in July 2022, the Tutly solar farm is located around a hundred kilometres west of the city of Samarkand. Working at a capacity of 131MWt (megawatt thermals), it generates about 270,000 kWh per year, enough to supply the needs of 140,000 households.

The solar panels here change their position every two minutes. They follow the trajectory of the sun to maximise the most of its energy. Total Eren, which aims to construct more large-scale solar projects in Uzbekistan, only installed the latest technologies.

Reforms in recent years paved the way for international investments in renewable energy projects. The state gives long-term guarantees to buy out green electricity.

Tenders are organized with the support of international organizations.

The International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, helps Uzbekistan to structure renewable energy Private Public Partnership (PPP) projects.

Small and medium businesses are also starting to use solar energy in Uzbekistan. Those in the agriculture sector are turning to green energy.