Lavrov: meeting of ministers in '3 + 3' format being prepared

24 Dec. 11:20

A meeting of ministers in the '3 + 3' format is being prepared, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, held in Moscow.

"A meeting was held in this format, and although, Georgian colleagues did not participate in it, they are always welcome. This is the common opinion of all other participants of this format. Today we are preparing a meeting at the ministerial level. There is an understanding that such meeting would be appropriate. We are coordinating dates and specific locations where such a meeting could take place," he said.